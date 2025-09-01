A billionaire’s superyacht has been adding a touch of glamour to Douglas harbour.
The $25m My Lady arrived in Douglas on Friday morning, having sailed from Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides.
She is currently moored on the King Edward VIII pier when she has been dwarfed by the Ben-my-Chree.
My Lady is reported to be owned by international businessman, author, pollster and philanthropist Lord Michael Ashcroft.
Baron Ashcroft of Chichester is a former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and was made a life peer in 2000, having been nominated by then Tory leader Willam Hague.
Holder of dual British and Belizean nationality, his net worth is reported to be $2bn.
His 50m superyacht, built in 1994 by the Hakvoort shipyard in Hollard, can accommodate 10 guests and a crew of 10.