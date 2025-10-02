A 33-year-old Douglas man who denies sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl on Facebook has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
He's also pleaded not guilty to two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
The man can’t be named, unless convicted, due to Manx anonymity laws.
It’s alleged he sent the child two sexually suggestive messages online.
It is also alleged he sent one asking, ‘can we watch porn?’.
The girl said she told him she was 14, and he allegedly replied: ‘I don’t care. Fourteen is good. Are you at home? Come outside.’
He'll appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues.