An influencer has decided to swap Dubai for the Isle of Man after finding life in the Middle East city no longer suited her.
Rosie Routledge, who documents aspects of her life on social media, has built a following of more than 40,000 on Instagram and over 20,000 on TikTok. Her posts include day-to-day activities, products she uses and glimpses of her social life.
Dubai has in recent years attracted many expatriates, particularly in media, sport and business, drawn by incentives such as no personal income tax and low corporate taxes.
Rosie lived in Dubai for a year and a half before deciding to return to the Isle of Man. She explained her decision in a TikTok video that has attracted widespread reaction.
Her first reason was that life in Dubai was, in her words, ‘too convenient’.
‘Growing up on the Isle of Man, I am used to a very different pace of life - one where next-day delivery is rare, and trends often arrive six months after they’ve faded elsewhere,’ she said.
She added: ‘For me, when I can get literally anything delivered to my doorstep in 20 minutes, I have no reason to leave the house.’
Working from home during her time abroad, Rosie said she found the city’s convenience meant she sometimes went for weeks without stepping outside. This, she explained, affected her mental health and contributed to feelings of isolation and depression.
Her second reason was the fading sense of excitement. ‘The novelty wears off,’ she said, making clear that this was her personal experience rather than a reflection on others who had chosen to stay.
Social media users were quick to respond to her comments. One user wrote: ‘Making a me problem, a Dubai problem.’ Others, however, were supportive. Members of the Manx community in particular sent messages of encouragement and welcomed her return to the island.
Rosie also spoke about what she described as a culture of comparison in Dubai, where material possessions and outward appearances could play a prominent role. From luxury cars to high-end lifestyles, she said the city often emphasised image and status.
Her final reason was simple and personal – she missed her family. ‘That’s the main reason I’m leaving, to be honest,’ she said.
Despite her criticisms, Rosie was keen to stress that she held no resentment towards Dubai. ‘I don’t have a bad word to say about Dubai. I truly thank Dubai for what it has done for me,’ she said. ‘It’s just not aligning with what I want in my life now. I’m craving wholesome vibes and spending time with my family.’
Rosie has now returned to the Isle of Man, where she is settling back into island life while continuing to share updates with her followers on Instagram and TikTok (@rosieeroutledge).
Alongside her online work, she is preparing to open a new beauty studio in Douglas under the name @aura.iom. Recruitment for beauty therapists is under way, with the business expected to open later this year.
She said she sees the move as the start of a new chapter. Having left behind a fast-paced lifestyle in Dubai, she is now focused on building her own venture on the island, closer to family and friends.