Two police officers have made a further court appearance facing charges of disclosing and modifying personal data.
Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Hempsall entered a ‘no plea’ response to eight counts of knowingly or recklessly disclosing personal data, and one count of modification of data to impair reliability.
Sophie Lilian Watterson-Jones, aged 36, pleaded not guilty to three counts of the first charge, and one count of the second.
They appeared before magistrates recently.
Mr Hempsall was represented by advocate Jim Travers, while advocate David Reynolds appeared for Ms Watterson-Jones.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court, and both defence advocates agreed.
A pre-trial review will be held on November 13.
Both are on bail.