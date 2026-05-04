A 52-year-old man who denies three allegations of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The man can't be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
They involve allegations of the defendant touching the girl’s bottom and breast and kissing her neck.
It’s also alleged there had been an element of grooming, with the defendant allegedly buying the girl gifts.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood and will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Bail continues with a condition not to contact witnesses.