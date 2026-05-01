The rider, a 43-year-old local man, was injured and later transferred off-island for further treatment.
The road was closed for several hours while specialist collision investigators from the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit carried out enquiries at the scene.
Officers say a number of witnesses have already been identified and spoken to.
However, police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the incident and has not yet come forward to make contact.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil Craig said anyone who can assist should contact the Roads Policing Unit at Douglas Police Headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/3232/26.