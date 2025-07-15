A Maughold man has denied trying to smuggle nearly £50,000 in criminal cash off the island hidden in a tyre.
Forty-eight-year-old Russell Lee Hyde, of Beach View Cottages, appeared in court entering a not guilty plea to attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
It was found by a sniffer dog and was concealed in a spare tyre on a vehicle driven by Mr Hyde.
He said that he didn’t know the cash was there and that he was going to a funeral in the UK.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 26.
Bail was granted.