Upper Sixth students at King William’s College in Castletown are celebrating a strong set of International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme results.
The results were released earlier this month, six weeks after students completed their exams and ahead of the A-level results day this coming August.
The average score achieved by KWC students was 31.2 points, equivalent to A-A-A at A-level, and above the global average. More than 200,000 students at over 3,400 schools worldwide sat IB exams this May, the largest number in the qualification’s history.
Thirteen KWC candidates scored 35 points or more, placing them in a competitive bracket for entry to top-tier universities. Two students achieved over 40 points, a result comparable to AAAA at A-level.
Three-quarters of students making UCAS applications have secured places at their firm or insurance choice of university. Others are awaiting confirmation as admissions offices continue processing results. Once offers are finalised, IB students can move ahead with accommodation, travel and preparations for the start of their degree courses in September.
Leavers are heading to a range of destinations across the UK and Europe, including Bath, Exeter, Oxford, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Some students are planning gap years, while others are entering employment.
Principal Damian Henderson said: ‘These results are very pleasing and will facilitate passage on to an impressive range of destinations for future study and work. Each student has demonstrated superb commitment to their studies and leaves us with an extensive set of skills and attributes.’
He also thanked staff, parents and guardians for supporting the students through the IB Diploma Programme.
Attention at the school now turns to (I)GCSE results due later this summer with the college expecting another strong showing from students.