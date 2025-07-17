The Isle of Man Constabulary is asking motorists to avoid the Cronk-y-Voddy area following a road traffic collision.
Officers are currently at the scene and have confirmed that the road is blocked as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson for the police said: ‘Please avoid the Cronk-y-Voddy area. There is an road traffic collision (RTC) with officers at scene and the road is blocked.’
Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes while emergency services deal with the situation.
No further details have been released at this stage.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the constabulary for further information.