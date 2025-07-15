A 50-year-old man has been put on probation for two years after a spree of offences in March.
Jacob Peter Hogg admitted assaulting a police officer, possessing cannabis, provoking behaviour, and two counts of property damage.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, and was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to a police officer, £300 for cell cleaning, and £250 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that Hogg’s crime spree started on March 10, when police were called to Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade, after a report of a male refusing to leave.
Officers found Hogg in Granville Street, and described him as confrontational.
They tried to reason with him but he responded by saying: ‘F*** off.’
Hogg was arrested but as police tried to get him into their van, he tensed his legs and stopped them getting him inside.
He kicked out, striking one officer on the shin, and officers had to call for a larger van.
Once at police headquarters, Hogg was put in a risk suit.
Cannabis weighing 4.9 grams was found in his rucksack, and he told police: ‘I’m prescribed it, you’re taking away my medicine.’
However, checks found that he was not prescribed it.
While in a cell, Hogg started scooping water out of the toilet and splashing it on himself, flooding the cell.
On March 21, he was at the spa at the National Sports Centre and was asked to leave after making remarks made to another customer.
However, Hogg told staff: ‘You better f*** off out of my face or I won’t be responsible for my actions.’
He was said to have continued to be abusive but eventually left.
On March 26, he was in a cell again and this time started spitting out of the hatch, with the spittle landing on the door of another cell.
During the previous court appearance, defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client.
In it, Hogg said that he had kicked out recklessly when striking the police officer, rather than deliberately.
He said that the cannabis was for personal use.
Regarding the toilet water, Hogg said that he had been Pava sprayed, and had been scooping water onto his face and eyes.
He admitted he had gotten into a verbal altercation with the NSC manager and had been abusive.
During Hogg’s sentencing, Mr Kermode said that his client had gone seven years without offending, prior to his March spree.
The advocate said that the incidents had coincided with a relapse into drug use and a deterioration in Hogg’s mental health.
Mr Kermode said that the defendant had spent 77 days in custody, and had support available to him from his family, the drug and alcohol team, and mental health services.
Hogg will pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.