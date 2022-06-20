Man ends up in court after falling asleep in public

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 41-year-old man who was found asleep under some trees has been given a conditional discharge.

Paul Quirk admitted being drunk in a public place and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by magistrates.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court police found Quirk lying in a foetal position, sleeping under trees at Bircham Avenue Close in Ramsey on June 15 at 7.15pm.

He was said to be smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.

Police made efforts to find an address they could take him to due to concerns for him, but he told them he was of no fixed abode.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.

The court heard Quirk had received a caution in May for being drunk in a public place.

Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had told him he was going through a rough patch due to the anniversary of a family bereavement.

‘Mr Quirk had a few too many drinks, but aside from being asleep on the grass, he co-operated with police,’ said the advocate.

‘It was only after they established he hadn’t anywhere to go, he was arrested and spent the night in custody.’

Magistrates sentenced Quirk, whose address was listed as no fixed abode, to a 12-month conditional discharge.