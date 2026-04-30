Dr Christopher Lewin, an academic at the University of Edinburgh, will deliver a lecture titled ‘Manx Gaelic and the state: opportunities and challenges’ on Tuesday, May 5 at 6pm at the iMuseum, next to the Manx Museum on Kingswood Grove.
The event has been organised by the Manx Language Research Group and forms part of the Year of the Manx Language 2026.
The talk comes at a time when the island is reflecting on progress made in reviving Manx Gaelic over the past four decades.
Since the 1986 Select Committee Report on the Greater Use of Manx Gaelic, a number of developments have shaped the language’s role in public life.
These include the introduction of Manx as a school subject in 1992, the growth of Manx-medium education at preschool level in the 1990s and at primary level from 2001, and formal recognition under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages in 2003 and 2020.
Drawing on his recent research and experience working in minority language communities, Dr Lewin will place Manx language policy in an international context.
The lecture will also consider what further steps could be taken to strengthen the language’s position during the next Tynwald administration.
With a general election due in September, organisers say the event offers an opportunity to better understand the role of public policy in supporting Manx culture.
There will be an opportunity for questions and discussion following the talk.
Further details about the event can be found on the Year of the Manx Language website.