The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed to national media that officers attended the Comis Hotel at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening, although no details surrounding the arrest have been released.
According to reports in the Mirror and other national media outlets, a guest was searched by officers before being taken away in a police vehicle. One officer was also reportedly seen carrying a clear evidence bag appearing to contain cash and a mobile phone.
A police spokesperson told the Mirror: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary can confirm that officers were called to attend The Comis Hotel, Santon on the evening of Saturday 16th May 2026.
‘A man was arrested and enquiries remain ongoing. We are unable to comment further at this time regarding the identity of the individual involved or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.’
Tyson and Paris Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury married fiancé Noah Price at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist in St John’s on Saturday before guests travelled to the Comis Hotel for the reception.
Large crowds of well-wishers gathered outside the church hours before the ceremony despite wet weather conditions.
The wedding has attracted huge attention online in recent weeks after Venezuela and Noah shared preparations and behind-the-scenes moments on social media ahead of the big day.
Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and his family moved to the Isle of Man last year, with the celebrations expected to feature in the family’s ongoing Netflix series At Home With The Furys.
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