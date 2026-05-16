Tyson Fury was greeted by cheering crowds as he arrived for his daughter Venezuela Fury’s wedding on the Isle of Man today (Saturday).
Some onlookers gathered outside St John’s Church shouted phrases made famous by the family’s Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys as the former heavyweight world champion escorted his daughter into the ceremony.
Tyson smiled and acknowledged members of the public gathered outside, giving a thumbs up gestures as guests arrived for the high-profile wedding.
Venezuela Fury, 16, is marrying fiancé Noah Price during a ceremony at St John’s before celebrations continue later at the Comis Hotel.
The wedding has attracted significant attention both on and off the island following weeks of social media posts showing preparations for the big day.
Videos shared online by Venezuela in recent days included wedding gifts, beauty preparations and behind-the-scenes moments as filming continued for the Fury family’s Netflix series.
Tyson Fury and his family relocated to the Isle of Man last year and remain among the island’s highest-profile residents.