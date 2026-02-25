A Polish visitor has been fined £600 for disorderly conduct on licensed premises at Wetherspoons.
Kamil Debski got angry after being refused entry to the Regent Street pub.
The 40-year-old must pay the fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, immediately or face up to 45 days in jail.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that Debski and his cousin arrived at Wetherspoons at around midnight on February 21.
They were refused entry due to their level of intoxication and told to leave.
A member of the security staff was said to have taken hold of Debski’s cousin and ushered him out of the door, which prompted Debski to get involved in a tussle with the bouncers.
He was acting confrontational, but his cousin then stopped him.
Security staff flagged down passing police officers and Debski was arrested.
When interviewed later, the defendant, from Lagow, apologised and said he accepted he should have left when asked to do so.
He admitted being intoxicated, but said he was surprised he’d been asked to leave.
The court heard that Debski has no previous convictions.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood with the assistance of an interpreter.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said Debski’s cousin lives on the island, and the defendant was visiting him, but was due to return to Poland in the next couple of days.
Mr Glover said there’d been a language barrier and an element of misunderstanding between his client and the bouncers.
He said Debski had spent a night in the cells and appreciated he’d have to pay any financial penalty forthwith as a non-resident.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘I understand English is not your first language but it would have been clear to you you were being prevented from entering.
‘You don’t enter into arguments with door staff.’