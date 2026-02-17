Adult beginners are being invited to take their first steps into the Manx language through a free six-week introductory course launched by Culture Vannin.
Titled ‘Blass - A Taste of Manx,’ the friendly and welcoming programme is designed for anyone curious about the Isle of Man’s native language.
You do not even need to know a word of Manx to begin with, and participants aged 16 and over are encouraged to sign up, no matter your ability.
The course offers learners the chance to pick up useful everyday phrases, explore the fascinating 1,500-year history of Manx, and discover how the language still lives on in local place names and common words.
Whether lifelong residents or newcomers to the island, participants will gain a practical and cultural introduction to a language that remains a vibrant part of Manx identity.
In-person sessions begin in the week commencing 23 February, with an online course starting at the beginning of March.
Learners can choose from three convenient time slots.
Sessions will take place at three different times a week: Tuesday lunchtimes from 1.10pm to 1.50pm at Douglas City Hall, Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 8pm at Culture Vannin in St John’s or Thursday evenings from 7pm to 8pm via Zoom.
The six-week courses form part of Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language 2026, a year-long celebration aimed at encouraging more people to hear, see and use Manx in everyday life.
Throughout 2026, a lively programme of events, activities, grants and creative commissions will take place in partnership with Jeebin, the Manx language network, highlighting that Manx is a living community language belonging to everyone.
Manx is one of six Celtic languages and is closely related to Irish and Scottish Gaelic.
Once considered critically endangered, it has become one of the island’s great cultural success stories.
Today, Manx is available to learn in all state schools, and a growing community of speakers continues to strengthen its future.
People are drawn to learning Manx for many reasons.
For some, it offers a way to reconnect with family roots and heritage. For others, it is the joy of discovering a new language in a supportive and social setting.
Research also shows that language learning can benefit brain health, enhancing memory, confidence and cultural awareness.
Many learners say that studying Manx deepens their appreciation of local traditions, music and folklore, as well as the meanings behind familiar place names.
Even mastering a few phrases can open the door to new friendships and shared experiences.
Organisers emphasise that learning Manx is not just about preserving the past, but about shaping the island’s future.
Further taster courses will also be available in the autumn.