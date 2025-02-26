A 30-year-old man has been fined £300 for having a banned breed of dog.
Jason Lee McQuilliams admitted an offence of possessing a wild animal in court and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
It was said that the XL Bully breed was added to the prohibited list in November 2023.
When arrested, McQuilliams said: ‘It’s an American Staffie.’
The dog, called Charlie, was subsequently seized.
When interviewed, the defendant said he had brought Charlie to the island two weeks earlier and had got him from friends.
He said he thought that the dog had been born in December 2023, but he was unsure of the breed.
Vet records showed that Charlie was born on Boxing Day in 2023, and had formerly been known as Sergeant.
An expert from Merseyside Police came to assess the dog and concluded that he fell within the standard of an XL Bully type.
It was said that DEFA had indicated that they would use their powers of forfeit in relation to the dog, under the Customs and Excise Act.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that McQuilliams, who lives at Point of Ayre, had accepted the dog was a XL Bully, after being properly advised, but had previously believed it was an American Staffie.
However, Mr Rodgers referred to the expert report which said that Charlie showed ‘no signs of aggressive behaviour’, ‘was full of energy and playful’, ‘accepted physical contact’, and that he had ‘not observed any behaviour which would cause concern’.
McQuilliams agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.