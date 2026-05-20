A 38-year-old man has been fined £500 for threatening behaviour.
Stephen John Harrison must also pay £125 prosecution costs.
Magistrates heard that Harrison approached two men on Castlemona Avenue in Douglas on March 30, at 6.15pm.
He told them: ‘Both of yous better shut the f*** up or are you as steaming as I am?
‘If you d*** me, I’ll d*** you harder.’
When arrested later, Harrison said he couldn’t remember the offence but remembered drinking Guinness.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said the offence could be characterised as ‘drunken ramblings’, after her client had been drinking throughout the day, and had resulted in him spending a night in custody after his arrest.