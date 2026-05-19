Celebrations are set to take place this weekend as Groudle Glen Railway marks two major milestones in its history.
The volunteer-run attraction will celebrate 130 years since the railway first opened, alongside 40 years since its reopening, with a special anniversary event taking place on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.
Running from 11am until 4.30pm on both days, organisers are promising ‘a wonderfully nostalgic weekend’ packed with historic charm, family entertainment and classic railway experiences.
Visitors will be able to see Sea Lion and Brown Bear operating on the line, while a rare two-train service will run throughout the weekend using authentic 1896 ticket prices.
A ceremonial cake cutting is also planned for 10.30am on Saturday morning to officially mark the anniversary celebrations.
In a statement, organisers said: ‘Step back in time and soak up the sights, sounds, and smiles of a very special anniversary event.
‘A magical, memory-making weekend for families, railway lovers, and anyone who enjoys a touch of old-fashioned fun by the seaside.’
Meanwhile, Isle of Man Railways has announced special discounted fares on the Manx Electric Railway for the occasion.
Adults will be able to travel between Derby Castle in Douglas and Groudle for £5 return, while children’s return tickets will cost £2.50.
An additional 9.20am tram service will also depart from Derby Castle on Saturday morning to help visitors arrive in time for the event.
Passengers are being encouraged to enjoy a walk through Groudle Glen and along the beach before heading up to the railway.
First opened in 1896 by entrepreneur Richard Maltby Broadbent, the line was originally designed to link Douglas with a proposed satellite town at Cliftonville.
After falling into disuse in the 1960s, it was lovingly restored decades later by volunteers, returning the Victorian railway to operation for future generations.