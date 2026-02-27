How much island residents will have to pay in local authority rates has now been confirmed ahead of the 2026/27 financial year, with Andreas and Michael set to have the largest increases.
Of the 21 parishes, three have kept their rates the same, two have decreased their rates and the rest have announced increases.
The highest rise - set to come into affect from April 1 - is in Andreas, who have announced a large 30% hike for its residents.
The local authority says the increase, which will see the rate set at 188 pence in the pound, has taken into account ‘anticipated increases’ in costs at the Northern Civic Amenity Site and the Ramsey Swimming Pool.
The northern local authority is also ‘upgrading’ the parish’s street lighting and carrying out ‘extensive’ refurbishment work on its war memorial.
The second largest rate increase is also up north in Michael. Its board has announced a 23% increase to 199 pence in the pound.
In a statement, the commissioners commented: ‘Our strategic goal is to build a financial resilience and create a robust reserve to ensure long-term stability and to maintain continuity of services.’
The three local authorities keeping their rates the same are German (97 pence), Bride (70 pence) and Malew (199 pence).
This is the fifth year in a row the rate has stayed the same in the southern parish – which the commissioners put down to new housing and industrial development.
Also in the south, Port St Mary has announced a significant increase of 8.8% to its rates, now set at 456 pence in the pound.
The commissioners said the village doesn’t have the ‘benefit’ of large commercial premises to ‘bolster’ rate income like other areas, and so is more reliant on domestic rates.
Port Erin (4.9% to 404 pence) and Arbory and Rushen (2.7% to 188 pence) have also announced relatively large increases in the south.
Comparatively, Castletown is one of the two parishes in the island to have announced a decrease to its rates.
The rate has decreased by 3.1% to 395 pence, while a refuse charge for residents has also dropped to £220 per household.
Chair Tony Brown commented: ‘We hope this will not only safeguard our towns public services, but will also help support our community.’
Marown has also decided to decrease its rates, with residents set to be charged 1.3% less at 236 pence.
The two major eastern local authorities have announced increases - 3% to 620 pence in the pound in Douglas and 2.8% to 367 pence in Braddan.
Douglas City Council leader Devon Watson pointed to a planned major investment in play areas across the city, improvements and modernisation of Douglas Crematorium, promenade infrastructure works and public lighting.
The other local authorities to announce increases across the island include Santon (4.8% to 196 pence), Garff (5% to 215 pence), Jurby (3.7% to 177 pence), Onchan (6% to 457 pence), Lezayre (5% to 120 pence), Ramsey (3.5% to 528 pence), Ballaugh (3.6% to 143 pence), Patrick (2% to 255 pence) and Peel (1.2% to 275 pence).
Additional reporting by Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper.