A Ramsey man has been fined £150 for being drunk in public.

Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Raymond Moughtin, of Brookhill Road, must also pay £125 prosecution costs.

Magistrates heard that police witnessed an altercation involving several people at Tesco car park in Ramsey on March 20, at 3pm.

Two men ran off, but Moughtin was identified and found nearby.

He was described as slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet, and had a teenager with him.

The court heard that Moughtin was already paying a previous fine and was then due to start paying another fine, imposed in February

He’ll pay the latest amounts at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits, after paying his previous fines.