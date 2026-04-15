Thirty-six-year-old Andrew Raymond Moughtin, of Brookhill Road, must also pay £125 prosecution costs.
Two men ran off, but Moughtin was identified and found nearby.
He was described as slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet, and had a teenager with him.
The court heard that Moughtin was already paying a previous fine and was then due to start paying another fine, imposed in February
He’ll pay the latest amounts at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits, after paying his previous fines.