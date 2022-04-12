Man flees after crashing his car on prom

A man has appeared in court after crashing his car on Douglas promenade then running off and hiding.

Marc Thomas Duncan abandoned his Ford Focus and went to hide at the Nunnery, but left his mobile phone in the car.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving, failing to report an accident, and failing to stop after an accident.

He will be sentenced on April 26 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court how police were called to outside Bordellos on Loch Promenade on November 25 at 2.30am after a report of an accident.

Duncan’s Ford Focus had mounted a central reservation and caused significant damage to a planter box and a sign.

The planter box had moved around 20 metres and the car’s airbags had been deployed.

When officers arrived they found the Focus abandoned and a search of the area could not find the driver.

However, police found a mobile phone in the footwell of the car which was traced to Duncan.

On November 30 Duncan attended a voluntary interview at police headquarters where he admitted he was the driver.

He claimed that his recollection was unclear but he said he had panicked after the crash so he had left and hid at the Nunnery for a few hours, before making his way home.

Duncan, who lives at Ballaughton Lane, Douglas, said he had been experiencing mental health issues so he had gone for a drive, but could provide no explanation for the accident, saying it must have been a lapse in concentration.

Mr Kane said that the careless driving offence was at the top end of the scale for its type, bearing in mind the defendant had left the scene and hid. The court heard that he has a previous similar conviction, but some time ago.

Duncan had previously sent a postal admission to the offences but this was not acceptable as the maximum penalty for two of the offences is nine months custody, and postal admissions may only be submitted for offences up to six months custody.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.