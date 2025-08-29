A man found drunk in charge of a car has been fined £1,200 and banned from driving for nine months.
Jason Norman Harry Ernest McNulty was found asleep in a Ford Focus, by police at Parade Street car park in Douglas.
A breathalyser test produced a result that was almost three times the drink drive limit.
The 36-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were on patrol on August 9, at 3.15am, when they saw McNulty sleeping in the Focus.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes, and checks showed he only held an expired provisional licence.
The car keys were in the centre console.
At police headquarters, McNulty took a breathalyser test which resulted in a reading of 104, nearly triple the driving limit.
When interviewed, the defendant told police he’d driven from the Royal Show in Patrick, with a supervising driver.
He said he’d parked the car, then drunk 10 pints of cider as well as shots, describing himself as ‘six out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was.
McNulty said he had no intention to drive and went back to the car to ‘sleep it off’, then walk home to his Lord Street address.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the breathalyser result had been a high reading, but his client was only charged with being drunk in charge.
Mr Glover said that McNulty was only around 100 metres from his home, but the person he lives with was making a lot of noise, so he’d decided to go to his car to get a bit of peace.
He agreed to pay the fine, plus prosecution costs of £125, at a rate of £50 per week.