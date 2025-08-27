Wren Kathleen Oates was stationed on the Isle of Man from 1944 onwards, writing dozens of letters home about life and operations at Ronaldsway. Eighty years later, her daughter, Christine Smith, explores these letters in a series of columns based on Kathleen’s wartime experiences.
Kathleen was back to her normal work routine, this week eighty years ago. In the Control Tower, they were back to being indispensable as the third plotter Wren was absent. ‘Cynthia and I have more work to do now as there are only two of us. However, working hours are shorter as we’ve gone back to winter routine.’
Just how essential was revealed when Cynthia’s draft threatened Kathleen’s long leave and had to be stopped. ‘Cynthia signed on at the end of the Japanese war when we were asked to make a decision, and apparently this draft was to go to a remustering depot which would have left me alone in the Ops room instead of three of us – an impossible situation! However, our Lieutenant went to the First Officer, who went to the Captain and the draft has been temporarily cancelled – thank goodness!’
Kathleen was enjoying her new mobility away from Sick Bay, although she was frustrated not to be able to enjoy bathing or indeed some of the perks of the job, due to the fragility of the wound on her leg. ‘Someone has organised riding lessons for the Wrens on Onchan Head. Apparently, the Navy pay half the fee for the first three lessons, then if you wish to continue after that, you have to pay full price yourself. I wish I could have taken advantage of it.’
On Sunday 26th, she had a trip to Ramsey on the electric train. ‘The ride there took just over an hour by the coast most of the way – very lovely. We stopped at all sorts of glens on the way, which I’d like to explore sometime.’ Unfortunately, she was less impressed with Ramsey: ‘It’s deadly dull and there’s nothing attractive about it at all, apart from the country around. I shan’t pay it another visit!’.
Another outing was to Orrisdale. ‘We visited Jane, who was on watch on her own. She’s in a little hut high on a hillside, with a lovely view. She gives bearings to aircraft coming to Ronaldsway, who think they are lost – it helps them home. This is done by getting a bearing on the pilot’s voice as he calls up by radio. When the King was flying to Northern Ireland, she gave a bearing to his aircraft, and we had him on the plot up here in the Ops room.’ Kathleen was probably referring to the “Victory Tour” through Britain made by the Royal Family after VE Day: they went to Northern Ireland on July 17, 1945.
The letter was brought to a close as Kathleen needed to help with preparations for a dance due to take place on the Base. Ronaldsway life had indeed resumed in full.