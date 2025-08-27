Another outing was to Orrisdale. ‘We visited Jane, who was on watch on her own. She’s in a little hut high on a hillside, with a lovely view. She gives bearings to aircraft coming to Ronaldsway, who think they are lost – it helps them home. This is done by getting a bearing on the pilot’s voice as he calls up by radio. When the King was flying to Northern Ireland, she gave a bearing to his aircraft, and we had him on the plot up here in the Ops room.’ Kathleen was probably referring to the “Victory Tour” through Britain made by the Royal Family after VE Day: they went to Northern Ireland on July 17, 1945.