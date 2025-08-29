Judgment has been handed down by Deemster John Needham in the case of a Doberman Pinscher named Bronson.
The officer believed the Bronson posed a danger to members of the public and was concerned at the owner’s ability to control the dog.
Bronson was held by police overnight and then accommodated on their behalf by the MSPCA. The retention of Bronson lasted until December 6.
He had rescued Bronson from commercial premises in Barnsley and imported him to the Isle of Man in November 2023.
Mr Wilson, who described his pet as a ‘friendly but over-boisterous’, used a long line and radio buzzer for recall training.
He lodged a petition of doleance in July last year seeking the immediate return of his dog.
The court heard Bronson had come to the police’s attention through a number of previous incidents including reports of a dog attack in Nobles Park and a complaint of excessive barking.
There were also reports of a dog foaming at its mouth and its owner using some kind of ‘shock collar’.
When a police officer attended the park following reports of a Doberman attacking other dogs, they found Bronson not on a lead in the dog exercise area.
Mr Wilson put him on a lead at the officer’s request.
But when a female dog walker approached, Bronson lunged forward and jumped onto the other dog with two feet while barking.
In his doleance claim, Mr Wilson argued that Bronson had effectively been muzzled as he’d had a strap attached to his collar that went over his snout, restricting his ability to open his mouth.
He said the incident that was the subject of the complaint had been over and done with when the police arrived.
It was not instigated by Bronson, who was just showing ‘natural curiosity’ and the owner of the other dog had over-reacted, Mr Wilson claimed.
For their part, police contended that Bronson’s behaviour towards the passer-by’s dog was dangerous and not controlled despite the dog being on the lead at the time.
They said the retention of Bronson once seized was necessary as they continued to view him as a threat while in the claimant’s care.
Mr Wilson appeared before magistrates earlier this year admitting having a dog which had caused annoyance or alarm. Two other allegations of failing to keep a dog under proper control, were withdrawn. These were all civil matters.
In a judgment, Deemster Needham dismissed the claim that Bronson’s seizure and subsequent detention were unlawful.
But he ruled that his continued detention after the allegations were withdrawn in September, was unlawful.
Describing the case as ‘something of a score draw’, he made no order for costs.