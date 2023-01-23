One man has been found guilty of a knifepoint robbery at the family home of Manx superstar cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Romario Henry, of Bell Green in Lewisham, south-east London, broke into Mr Cavendish’s home in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.
The 31-year-old was found guilty of two counts of robbery.
Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, was found not guilty of both counts by the same jury at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Jurors were told how a group of masked intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, worth a combined £700,000, as well as phones and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.