A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 days in prison for possessing ketamine and cannabis.
Jake James Bostock has already served the time while on remand.
We previously reported that a male was stopped by police for a drug search on September 21, at 2.10am in Glen Vine.
He was wearing Bostock’s jacket and officers found 1.2 grams of cannabis in the pocket.
The drug was valued by police at £24.
On September 23, Bostock attended a voluntary police interview and admitted the drug found belonged to him.
He said that he had been at a party, and that he and the other male had taken each other’s jackets by mistake.
On November 9, Bostock was stopped by police while cycling near the Isle of Man College.
Officers reported a smell of cannabis and he was searched.
A small amount of white powder was found and Bostock said: ‘It’s not class A, it’s class B, it’s ket.’
Police found 9.5 grams of ketamine, which they valued at between £380 and £475, as well as 4.6 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £92.
In court, Bostock, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing cannabis, and one of possessing ketamine.
He has 11 previous convictions, involving 24 offences.
The latest offences were committed during the currency of a community service order, imposed in May for possessing cannabis and pregabalin.
Bostock was said to have so far completed 63 and a half hours of a 190 hour community service order.
A probation report said that the defendant said he had been addicted to the substances at the time of the offences, but now intended to apply for medicinal cannabis, to combat anxiety and ADHD.
The report said that further community service may impact the defendant’s employment opportunities, and he had no funds to pay a fine, so sentencing options were limited.
He was said to be working with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that the amounts of cannabis and ketamine were small, and asked the court to impose a sentence which would mean her client was time-served.
Ms Lobb said that Bostock would continue to work with the Drug and Alcohol Team, which would assist him in living an offence-free life upon his release.
The defendant also entered a not guilty plea to a new charge, of assault causing actual bodily harm, alleged to have been committed on September 22, at a flat in Murray’s Road in Douglas.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court for that on January 21.
Bostock is currently remanded in custody in relation to that allegation
His advocate Ms Lobb said that he currently had no bail address to go to, but was due to be assessed for a place at Tromode House, the probation accommodation.