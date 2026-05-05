A 45-year-old who kicked a man in the head at a taxi rank, fracturing his jaw, has admitted causing grievous bodily harm.
Christopher Nowak pleaded guilty before magistrates on April 30 and has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Nowak was at Oscar’s bar in Victoria Street in Douglas on March 28, at around midnight.
The victim overheard him arguing with the woman he was with, so he asked her if she was ok.
The man asked Nowak to calm down, but Norwak told him to mind his own business.
Staff asked Norwak to leave the premises, which he did.
However, the victim then saw Nowak outside by the taxi rank.
Nowak started shouting at him, then threw a punch at him.
The man ducked and avoided it but slipped and fell onto the ground.
Nowak then kicked him in the head, resulting in him being knocked unconscious for around 30 seconds.
He was taken to accident and emergency at Noble’s Hospital and found to have suffered a fractured jaw.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court, saying that it had been a kick to the head resulting in an injury, in a public place at night time, whilst the defendant was in drink.
Norwak, who lives at Colooney’s Lane in Douglas, was represented in court by duty advocate David Clegg.
Mr Clegg said that the defendant had given a full account at the police station in interview and had apologised for his actions.
The advocate agreed that sentencing would have to take place at the higher court.
Nowak will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 8.
Bail continues.