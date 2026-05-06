A 20-year-old man has had his committal to the higher court delayed again.
Taylor Jake Murphy is charged with wounding with intent to commit murder and two counts of robbery, which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Murphy was due for committal on May 5, but appearing on video link from the prison said that he wanted to see a hard copy of the committal papers, despite them already having been provided to his advocate, who had said he was happy for the committal to proceed.
Committal has now been adjourned until May 19 with the defendant still remanded.