Forty-year-old John Anthony Williams was arrested at accident and emergency on March 20, after he was said to be swearing and disturbing other patients.
He shouted and swore before grabbing a nurse by the wrist and pushing her out of the way.
On March 31, emergency services were called to his address, at Cullyn Avenue, after he made threats to self-harm.
Defence advocate Jane Gray asked for a probation report, with input from mental health services, to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place on June 2.
Bail continues.