Paul James Galbraith, of Lheannag Park, is accused of punching a man in the face, then hitting him four more times while he was on the ground.
The man was said to have suffered a ruptured eardrum.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on March 31.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate Jane Gray, who said that she would be instructing advocate Helen Lobb going forwards.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held on June 16.
Bail continues.