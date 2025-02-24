A 48-year-old Douglas man has denied three counts of breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.
He is accused of possessing two mobile phones without the permission of his supervising probation officer, as well as deleting an internet browsing history.
The man cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade said that an unannounced visit was made to the man’s house on January 8.
It is alleged that one device had its history deleted, and two phones were found, which had not been declared.
When interviewed by police, the man claimed he had notified authorities about the phones and had not knowingly deleted his internet history.
The devices are currently being analysed by police.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will be held on March 13.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions that the defendant reside at his home address, abides by computer restrictions, and does not leave the island without court consent.