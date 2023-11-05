A man who was celebrating his birthday, assaulted a designated official on licensed premises and has been fined £600.
Morgan William Askew had previously denied the offence with a pre-trial review due to be held, but on Tuesday October 31, changed his plea to guilty.
A second charge, of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, which the 24-year-old had also denied, was dismissed after the crown offered no evidence in light of the guilty plea to the common assault charge.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Askew was at the Black Dog Oven on Peel quay on August 18, at 10.30pm.
He entered the kitchen area on the premises and was asked not to do so by the designated official.
However, Askew then entered the area a second time, and this time became angry, pushing his chest out and swearing.
He was shown to the exit by the designated official, but then punched him on the shoulder.
No injury was caused but Askew was later found by police and arrested.
He was described as having glazed eyes and not making sense.
The defendant was interviewed by police and said he had no memory of the incident, but added that if people had seen him doing it, it must have been true.
He said he had been dropped off in Peel by his mum at 5.30pm for his birthday night out and had been drinking vodka and coke.
Askew said he had a low tolerance and wanted to apologise for his actions.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that the prosecution facts were accepted and reiterated that her client had very little recollection of the incident.
Ms Dodge said that Askew, who lives at Gorsecroft in Douglas, wanted to apologise to the person involved if that was deemed appropriate, which she said showed his genuine remorse.
‘He is grateful he didn’t cause any injury,’ said the advocate.
‘He went out for his birthday and drank too much.
‘It was a glancing blow. He isn’t somebody who drinks a lot.
‘During the incident it appears there was perhaps some confusion.
‘Mr Askew’s mindset was perhaps not in the best place.
‘He has learnt a very hard lesson.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £300 prosecution costs, due to work done for a pre-trial review.
She told Askew: ‘I hear what Ms Dodge said about remorse, although your initial not guilty plea would tend to go against that a little.’
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.