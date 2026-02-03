Ellan Vannin Fuels (EVF) has confirmed it will begin introducing body-worn cameras across all of its stores from later this week, following a ‘successful trial’ at its 24-hour Peel Road garage and shop.
The company began trialling the cameras in December, and says the decision to roll them out island-wide follows positive feedback from both staff and customers.
In a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, EVF said the trial had been ‘extremely successful, and both positive feedback from our team and customers’.
Despite the introduction of the cameras, EVF said there were no incidents during the trial period, adding: ‘Thankfully due to zero incidents we didn’t need to use them once.’
Explaining the wider rollout, the company said: ‘While incidents of verbal abuse or shoplifting are extremely rare, these measures will serve as a deterrent.’
EVF also outlined how the cameras will be used in practice.
The company confirmed they do not record continuously, stating: ‘No, they only record when manually activated. Our team is trained to inform customers when recording is in progress.’
The cameras capture both video and audio.
Customers will also be able to see when recording is taking place, as ‘the cameras have a forward facing screen and you can see what is been recorded.’
Addressing questions around drink and drug driving, EVF said: ‘EVF operate a zero tolerance policy towards suspect drink and drug drivers, and we will report to the Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit.’
The company confirmed footage can be requested by police if required, adding: ‘Yes the police can request this data in the event of an incident, which can be potentially used in court.’
EVF said data is stored in line with company policy, which ‘can be reviewed at its website www.evf.co.im.’
The rollout will see body cameras introduced across all EVF sites in the coming days.