A further amber weather warning has been issued, with waves once again battering the island and flooding possible.
As of Tuesday evening, the Ronaldsway Met Office had issued three separate warnings: a yellow alert for coastal overtopping from Tuesday into Wednesday, a yellow alert for snow on the hills, and an amber alert for coastal overtopping on Wednesday.
The amber warning – meaning ‘be prepared’ – is in force on Wednesday between 11am and 3pm.
Forecaster George Shimmin said: ‘Fresh easterly winds coupled with high spring tides will lead to significant overtopping of waves and debris a few hours either side of high tide (12.45pm).’
On the risk of flooding, Mr Shimmin said: ‘There is a risk high tide may cause minor flooding at a few low-lying properties near Riverside Industrial Estate and Gardener’s Lane in Ramsey, and at the Tongue in Douglas.
‘Castletown harbour is not expected to have any issues, provided flood defences have been deployed.’