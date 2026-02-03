An update has been given on the next stage of the Douglas sea wall project, which will include better protection for the Bottleneck car park.
The answer to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request has been published just as huge waves have battered the promenade, including the car park.
Douglas City Council urged motorists to move their vehicles on Tuesday as the Irish Sea lashed over the capital. Ronaldsway Met Office had earlier issued an amber weather warning – meaning ‘be prepared’ – for coastal overtopping.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) responded to an FoI request asking when the installation of information and artwork in the wall recess will take place, along with the under-head lighting in the recess.
The FoI also asked when the overtopping wall at Loch Promenade, adjacent to the Bottleneck car park, will be completed.
In its response, the DoI said: ‘The design of the artwork panels is currently being completed. It is the department’s intention, once the designs are complete, to have the artwork manufactured and installed. A date for this is not yet finalised.
‘In relation to the under-head lighting in the recess, all necessary infrastructure and electric cabling is installed to the base of the sea wall at the location where each art panel will reside. Working in partnership with Douglas City Council, the lighting strips will be fitted prior to the installation of the artwork panels.’
The DoI also confirmed work on the new sea wall at the Bottleneck should begin before the end of the year.
It said: ‘An invitation for contractors to tender for the construction of the phase two sea wall works will be notified in the next few weeks. Following a successful outcome, construction of the sea wall is likely to commence in the final quarter of 2026.’