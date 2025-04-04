Andrew James Gerrard appeared before the Deputy High Bailiff at Douglas Courthouse recently and entered a guilty plea to the offence.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police executed a search warrant at Gerrard’s home, at Corrin’s Way, on October 3.
Several amounts of cannabis were found, which totalled 6.6 grams, and were valued by police at £132.
Gerrard agreed to attend a voluntary interview on a later date and admitted that the cannabis was his.
Mr Kane said that the 25-year-old had been referred to the Drug Arrest Referral Scheme previously, so that option was not available.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea, and said that he had attended a voluntary interview, rather than being arrested.
Ms Shimmin said that Gerrard now had a prescription for cannabis.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.