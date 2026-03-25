He can’t be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
The man appeared before magistrates earlier this month, entering not guilty pleas to three counts of the offence.
It’s alleged that he was found to be in possession of 28 images, which have all been assessed in the lowest category.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis submitted that the case was suitable for trial in summary court.
The defendant was represented by defence advocate Peter Taylor, who agreed that the case should remain in the lower court.
Bail has been granted with computer restrictions in place.