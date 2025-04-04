A man who was involved in a fight at Jaks Bar and Grill has been fined £700 after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Joseph Smith kicked a man during the incident.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to Jaks on March 2, at 1.50am.
Security staff reported that an altercation had taken place and that Smith had kicked someone during it.
Smith said: ‘He started on my mate. I just jumped in to try and help him.’
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where during an interview, Smith said that he had been ‘eight out of 10’ when asked how drunk he was on a scale of one to 10.
He said he had been outside the bar when he saw his cousin in a fight.
Smith said he stepped in to try to defend him, and admitted he had kicked out at a male, but added that he had not intended to hurt him.
He said that he didn’t know the other man concerned.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and admissions in the police interview.
Mr Taylor said that Smith accepted kicking another male in the ankle during the altercation, and that he had been disorderly.
The advocate asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty, saying that the initial incident had not involved his client, but that he had stupidly got himself involved.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood ordered Smith, who lives at Joseph Hall Avenue in Douglas, to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.