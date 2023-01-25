Dennis George Wakefield, aged 57, of Snugborough Avenue, Union Mills, appeared in court this week charged with two counts of gross indecency towards a person under 16.
He is also charged with indecent assault and six counts of possessing indecent images of children.
The gross indecency allegations can be heard only at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, a higher court.
They are alleged to have been committed between April 2016 and January 2022.
Mr Wakefield was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode who said that legal aid had been granted, but it involved Mr Wakefield paying a substantial contribution, which would take up all his savings.
Mr Kermode said that his client therefore wanted an adjournment to decide how to proceed.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes adjourned the case until March 21 when committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery will take place.
Bail continues.