Man is found drunk at elderly complex

A drunk man who was found wandering around an elderly persons’ residential complex has been fined £500.

Joseph James Michael Bibby banged on the door of one resident causing her to flee to a neighbour’s in fear.

The 22-year-old admitted being drunk in a public place and was also banned from purchasing or being sold alcohol for three months.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court how police were called to the Southern Asia Chinese takeaway in Strand Road in Port Erin on March 31 at 9.45pm.

A disturbance had been reported and Bibby was found unsteady on his feet, and smelling of alcohol.

He was also said to be making random strange comments.

His parents arrived and police agreed that he could be taken home if they looked after him.

However, 45 minutes later, police were called to the Reayrt y Chrink living complex in Port Erin after a report of a drunk male banging on a door there.

The resident was so afraid she left by a rear exit and went to her neighbour’s home.

Police arrived and found Bibby in a stairwell, where he told them: ‘You’ve just walked through a crime scene and the suspects are getting away.’

Mr Kane said that he felt the offence had been undercharged as a being found drunk in a public place offence, and could easily have amounted to a provoking behaviour charge.

The prosecutor said it was not clear why police had not laid the charge but perhaps there had not been statements from the residents.

‘When it comes to being drunk in a public place, I’ve rarely seen a higher one, but there may be good reason,’ said Mr Kane.

Defence advocate David Clegg said that it was agreed that his client’s comments were strange and it was suspected it was because of mental health issues.

Mr Clegg said that Bibby, who lives at Ballakillowey Road, Colby, had previously engaged with mental health services and would be re-engaging.

‘Perhaps other things were going on. This is certainly at the more serious end for drunk in a public place offences,’ said the advocate.

‘He is puzzled by his behaviour but he does apologise for the distress caused to anyone.’

Mr Clegg said that Bibby had recently left his employment but had worked in the licensing trade, so he asked to be spared a ban on entering licensed premises, which might affect his future employment chances.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Bibby to pay £125 prosecution costs and told him: ‘You are perhaps fortunate the police have not charged you with a more serious offence, but I take comfort from the fact you are engaging with mental health services.’