He is also charged with rape and inciting a person under 16 to commit gross indecency.
Those two allegations can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The offences are alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2015.
The man appeared before magistrates recently but cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
He was represented in court by advocate James Peterson and will be committed to the higher court on July 10.
Bail has been granted with conditions not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.