Twenty-six-year-old Robert Ean Hughes appeared before magistrates recently admitting the offence.
Hughes was said to have jumped out in front of a vehicle and was then sitting at the side of the road.
Officers described him as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words, as well as not making sense.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client had been arrested due to welfare concerns but had ended up spending two nights in custody.
Magistrates also ordered Hughes, who lives at Derby Road, to pay £125 prosecution costs.