A 23-year-old man has admitted an assault causing actual bodily harm which left a woman he punched with a broken nose.
Declan McBurnie will be sentenced in summary court on December 10, after a probation report has been prepared.
A second charge, of breaching a domestic abuse order, which he had denied, was dismissed after further evidence was received by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that McBurnie was at Greeba Avenue in Glen Vine on September 21, at 1.20am.
He was with the complainant and two other women.
An argument took place, during which McBurnie was said to have walked away to calm down.
However, he returned and said that he found that his phone had been smashed, so he hit one of the women in the face with his fist.
She said that she lost consciousness for a few seconds after the punch.
An ambulance was called and she was taken to Noble’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a broken nose and a bruised lip.
When interviewed by police, McBurnie, who lives at Tramman Park in Douglas, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The offence puts the defendant in breach of a probation order, imposed in May for breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice.
Mr Connick said that, with credit for the guilty plea, the assault was capable of being sentenced in summary court.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil agreed and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Bail continues until sentencing.