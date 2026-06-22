Fifty-five-year-old Michael James Prior, of Victoria Crescent, also pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and will be sentenced in summary court on July 7.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Prior had been drinking at the Rovers Return and then the Old Market Inn in Douglas on April 1.
At 10.30pm, he went to the Albert Hotel and walked to the bar carrying a pint glass from the Old Market Inn, which still had half a pint in it.
The Designated Official from the Old Market Inn then came into the Albert and took the glass from Prior.
Prior was said to have lunged at him and punched him three times in the head.
The Official pushed Prior away, which caused him to fall onto the floor.
Prior then shouted: ‘I’m going to f*****g kill you.’
Police arrived and the defendant was initially taken to the hospital due to head injury, caused when he fell over, but then charged with the offences on a later date.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The victim was said to have suffered swelling to his cheekbone from the punches.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said: ‘Violence towards staff on licensed premises is a huge aggravating factor.’
Bail has been granted with conditions that the defendant reside at his home address, not to enter the Old Market Inn or Albert Hotel, not to contact the victim, not to leave the island without court consent, and to co-operate with probation in the preparation of the report.