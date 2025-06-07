A man who hit a friend in the head with a hammer during a row has admitted affray.
Paul Anthony McCormick appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, June 3, entering a guilty plea to the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the defendant had been out with the victim on May 24.
They argued and McCormick hit him in the head, behind the ear, with a hammer.
The man was taken to hospital and needed the injury stitched and glued, but he did not make a complaint, which is why the charge is affray.
Mr Connick submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Defence advocate, Stephen Wood, said a basis of plea will be entered, saying that McCormick had lashed out recklessly with the hammer, rather than the act being deliberate.
McCormick said that he was shocked that he had hit his friend, but Mr Wood said that it had to be accepted that the offence was a serious one, and it had been committed while the defendant was on bail for other offences.
The advocate agreed that sentencing should take place at the higher court, and asked for a probation report to be prepared.
During a previous court appearance, McCormick admitted receiving sweets and vapes containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the post, and possessing ‘laughing gas’.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined jurisdiction and committed McCormick, of Albert Street, Ramsey, to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, where he will appear on June 20.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded.