One person is in hospital after being injured in an incident on Victoria Avenue in Douglas.
Emergency services were called to the area yesterday evening, and a police cordon was put in place on part of the road.
Officers remained at the scene into the evening as investigations continued.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that the incident was isolated and involved members of the same family. Police have said there is no risk to the wider public.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that the injured person is in a stable condition in hospital.
A police spokesperson said yesterday: ‘The investigation is in its very early stages, but we can confirm it is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public at this time.’
Officers are appealing for anyone with information or footage who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.