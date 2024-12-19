Jake Sloane appeared before magistrates on Thursday, December 5, and was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to his mum.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Sloane had moved out of his family home after an argument with his mother on October 22.
On October 25, his mother noticed that her jewellery had been taken from a locked box.
On October 27, Sloane presented himself at the Isle of Man Constabulary’s headquarters in Douglas, but when interviewed answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
During a previous court appearance, he pleaded guilty to theft, admitting he had sold the stolen jewellery to a gold dealer in Douglas, for £1,000.
Ms Dodge said that a statement from the defendant’s mother said that she believed the jewellery had been worth £2,000.
The case had been previously adjourned to clarify a value and the prosecutor said that a police officer had contacted the dealer
They had said that, if it was new, it would be valued at £7,500, but second hand it would be between £4,000 and £5,000.
Ms Dodge said that the jewellery had since been melted down so could not be recovered.
A probation officer in court said that Sloane was a young man who had been struggling after going through a difficult time.
They said that the defendant had a great deal of potential and would do well given the right support in the future.
The probation officer said that Sloane was looking for work and had a job interview arranged.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that her client had spent three weeks on remand at the prison, the equivalent of a six week sentence.
Ms Gray said that the offence had been committed in a moment of desperation, with no planning having gone into it.
‘He feels extremely remorseful and disappointed in himself,’ said the advocate.
‘He feels he has let himself down along with his immediate family.’
Ms Gray went on to ask for credit to be given for the immediate guilty plea.
Magistrates chair Ken Faragher told Sloane: ‘What you did was clearly the worst kind of a breach of trust.’
Mr Faragher added that IM Gold had not come out of the situation particularly glowingly given the various figures presented.
Sloane was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.