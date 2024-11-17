A 20-year-old man who stole and sold his mother’s jewellery has appeared before magistrates pleading guilty to theft.
Jake Sloane will be sentenced in summary court on December 5 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the offence involved Sloane stealing jewellery from his mother, then selling it to a gold merchant, on October 22.
Mr Swain said that some of the items had been sent away and melted down, so they were not recoverable.
The prosecutor said that the value of the jewellery is still in dispute.
He said that Sloane’s mother had said it was worth £2,000, while the gold merchant had said £4,000 to £5,000.
The defendant, whose address was given as no fixed abode, was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray.
Ms Gray said that her client was in custody, because he had no bail address, but had now been offered a place at the bail hostel Tromode House.
She asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing and said that the value of the jewellery would be discussed with the prosecution.
Sloane has just completed a previous probation order, which was imposed in November 2023 for possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at Tromode House, and not to contact the complainant.