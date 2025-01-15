A man who called 999 then threatened to stab his neighbour has been fined £700.
Jonathan Richard Fletcher appeared before magistrates in Douglas on Tuesday, January 14, and was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs.
The 56-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to the offence, namely the misuse of a public telecommunications network, but then changed his plea to guilty during a later court appearance.
The court heard that Fletcher called 999, the primary emergency telephone number which connects callers to emergency services, on April 26 last year.
During that telephone call, he complained about the noise his neighbour was apparently making.
The call operator said that Fletcher sounded intoxicated on the phone and was belligerent.
Fletcher then told the operator that he would ‘sort it out himself’ by stabbing his neighbour with a large knife.
After the call was made, officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary were dispatched to his address, at Mona Street in Douglas.
However, before they arrived at the property, Fletcher had called 999 again, and repeated his threat.
He was subsequently arrested and when interviewed, admitted making the calls and mentioning a knife.
Fletcher said he would never harm anyone and claimed that it had been a combination of alcohol and medication causing him to hallucinate.
The defendant has numerous previous convictions for making nuisance 999 calls.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a financial penalty.
Mr Rodgers said that his client had severe alcohol issues and a long history of interactions with mental health services.
The advocate said it had now been some time since the offence and there had been no repetition.
Magistrates ordered Fletcher to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.